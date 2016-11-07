ND man accused of taking, sharing naked photos of roommates

Michael Vinson Nix is charged with surreptitious intrusion, creation or possession of sexually expressive images, and dissemination of sexually expressive images, all Class A misdemeanors. He faces up to three years in prison and up $9,000 in fines if convicted of all the charges against him.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Department contacted Minot police on Aug. 8 in regards to multiple complaints that Nix had been distributing naked photos of several women without their permission.

Police met with some of the alleged victims, who said Nix had taken the photos without their knowledge or had stolen sexually explicit photos of them and distributed them to others, including some of their co-workers at a Denny's restaurant.

One of the women, born in 1980, told police that she used to live with Nix in Minot and she believed he had taken nude photos of her while she was sleeping, without her permission, and had distributed them.

The second alleged victim, who was born in 1993, told Minot police that Nix had lived with her and her boyfriend in Grand Forks until May 2015. At that point, the woman said she discovered that Nix was distributing naked photos of her. The woman told police that she believes Nix often borrowed her cell phone and she believes he stole photos from the phone. She also thought Nix had copied a disc that contained photos of her from a lingerie shoot and pictures taken of her when she was in high school.

Nix allegedly sent the photos to multiple people over social media between May 2015 and August 2016.

Nix made an initial appearance in district court in Minot on Monday before Judge Stacy Louser. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 18.