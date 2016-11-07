In Red River Valley, the absence of election signs signifies plenty
On the facade of Polly's Lounge in Grafton, N.D., there's a "welcome bikers" banner facing the street. On the other side of Hill Avenue, on the front of Shananigans Family Restaurant, the letter board tells you about today's specials.
What you won't see in this northeastern North Dakota town of about 4,300 people are many lawn signs indicating voter support of either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.
On the eve of the most divisive U.S. election in recent memory, many Grafton residents appear to be either unenthused about their presidential options or afraid to trumpet their candidate of choice.
This article was published by permission from CBC/Radio Canada. Click here to continue reading.