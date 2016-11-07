Justin Ross Harris, 35, drove to work in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta with 22-month-old Cooper Harris in the car and "with his selfish, malignant heart, left him there to die," Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Chuck Boring said during his closing argument.

"He strapped him into the car seat and closed the door on Cooper's life and left him to suffer an unimaginable death," the prosecutor said.

Lawyers for Harris, 35, are expected to counter later Monday that he was a churchgoing but flawed man who simply forgot his son was in the car.

If convicted, Harris faces life in prison for Cooper's death and other charges.

Jury deliberations could begin Monday afternoon. Jurors will review more than 1,000 pieces of evidence, including a text message Harris sent that reads, "I hate being married with kids. The novelty has worn off and I have nothing to show for it."

Boring said Harris sent the message 10 minutes before he left the boy in the car for seven hours on a sweltering day.

"Unlike a lot of cases, we know what was in the defendant's mind that morning," the prosecutor said.

The defense contends Harris drove straight to work after having a father-and-son breakfast at a Chick-fil-A with Cooper, instead of taking a U-turn toward the child's day care. Whatever Harris' sexual sins, this case was no different than those of many other parents who forgot a child in a car, defense lawyers have said.

His former wife said on the stand that Harris "ruined her life" and declared that she never wanted to see him again. Nonetheless, she told the jury that Harris loved his son and would never intentionally harm him.

Harris wept many times at the defense table, especially when pictures of his dead son were shown to the jury.

The backdrop for Harris' case is an unsavory trail of extramarital affairs, encounters with prostitutes and sexually charged texts and naked pictures sent to women and underage girls.

About 70 witnesses, including a prostitute, several teenaged girls, friends, co-workers, detectives and experts testified during the six-week trial. The proceedings were moved to Brunswick, Georgia, some 300 miles from suburban Atlanta, after the court failed to seat an impartial jury last spring.