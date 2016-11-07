Victims identified in Walsh County crashes
The North Dakota Highway Patrol identified the victims of two unrelated fatal crashes in Walsh County over the weekend.
Grafton, N.D., resident Gail Marie Osowski, 61, died after she rolled a 2012 Polaris Ranger utility task vehicle, or UTV, at 7 p.m. Saturday. She was northbound on 159th Avenue Northeast about 8 miles southeast of Grafton when she made an abrupt left turn and spun into the west ditch and rolled.
Osowski was unrestrained and was ejected. She was also not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.
About 12 hours later, Rigoberto B. Alvarez, 27, was driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe south on state Highway 32, 4 miles southwest of Fordville, N.D., when he "entered the east ditch for an unknown reason," the Highway Patrol said. The driver, who is listed as having a Mission, Texas, address, overcorrected to the right and went back onto the roadway but failed to maintain control and re-entered the east ditch and rolled.
Alvarez was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.