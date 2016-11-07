Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

UND officials 'disgusted' by offensive T-shirt spotted at NDSU football game

    Victims identified in Walsh County crashes

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 12:24 p.m.

    The North Dakota Highway Patrol identified the victims of two unrelated fatal crashes in Walsh County over the weekend.

    Grafton, N.D., resident Gail Marie Osowski, 61, died after she rolled a 2012 Polaris Ranger utility task vehicle, or UTV, at 7 p.m. Saturday. She was northbound on 159th Avenue Northeast about 8 miles southeast of Grafton when she made an abrupt left turn and spun into the west ditch and rolled.

    Osowski was unrestrained and was ejected. She was also not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

    About 12 hours later, Rigoberto B. Alvarez, 27, was driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe south on state Highway 32, 4 miles southwest of Fordville, N.D., when he "entered the east ditch for an unknown reason," the Highway Patrol said. The driver, who is listed as having a Mission, Texas, address, overcorrected to the right and went back onto the roadway but failed to maintain control and re-entered the east ditch and rolled.

    Alvarez was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

    Explore related topics:Newswalsh countyregiontraffic accidentsNorth Dakota Highway Patrol
    Advertisement
    randomness