Victims identified in Walsh County crashes

Osowski was unrestrained and was ejected. She was also not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

About 12 hours later, Rigoberto B. Alvarez, 27, was driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe south on state Highway 32, 4 miles southwest of Fordville, N.D., when he "entered the east ditch for an unknown reason," the Highway Patrol said. The driver, who is listed as having a Mission, Texas, address, overcorrected to the right and went back onto the roadway but failed to maintain control and re-entered the east ditch and rolled.

Alvarez was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.