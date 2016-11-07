Grand Forks records record high temperatures on Sunday

Makowski said that transitional weather is common during November and milder temperatures are not unheard of early in the month. However, the weather cools quickly, and by this time average high temperatures typically hover in the low 40s.

"Having 70-degree temperatures in November is very, very warm," Makowski said. He added that the mild, dry weather will likely persist for the next week or two, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The lack of snowfall so far this season makes the warmer weather more feasible.

"It can vary quite a bit, just because of the part of the country we're in," Makowski said. "We can see a lot of these extremes in temperatures and precipitation." He said the record low temperature for Nov. 6 in Grand Forks is minus 2 degrees.

Makowski explained that a ridge of high pressure over the Plains during the past week has kept strong, high winds north of the area, which separates the warmer temperatures to the south from the colder temperatures in Canada.