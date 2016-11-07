James Patrick Whalen, 41, has a jury trial scheduled in Polk County District Court beginning Jan. 17 on a third degree criminal sexual conduct charge, a felony, court records show.

He will have a pre-trial conference on Dec. 30. An omnibus hearing scheduled for Tuesday has been waived.

If convicted, Whalen could face up to 15 years in prison in Minnesota.

Whalen, a former teacher at Grand Forks Central High School, is scheduled to have a jury trial in Grand Forks on four felony sexual charges in a related case on Jan. 24. He will have a final dispositional conference in North Dakota on Dec. 8.

On March 2, Whalen was charged in North Dakota with one Class B felony count that accuses him of engaging in a sexual act with a minor student in rooms at Central High School, while a Class C felony accuses him of having sex with her at his Grand Forks home. Interviews with Whalen and the victim also indicate there were other encounters in Whalen's green Ford Expedition — in which Whalen kept pillows and blankets — on rural roads in Grand Forks and Polk counties, including near Kellys Slough and the English Coulee, according to court records. After receiving a complaint from the alleged victim's guardian, police searched Whalen's vehicle and iPhone, court records showed. Whalen sent the student a series of text messages "that were inappropriate and sexual in nature," investigators said in court documents.

Whalen resigned March 1 as a teacher from Grand Forks Public Schools. On March 22, he was charged again in North Dakota with sexual assault and an additional corruption of a minor count, both Class C felonies, in a separate but related case. A Grand Forks Police detective advised a Grand Forks Sheriff's Department investigator "there may have been criminal behaviors that occurred in Grand Forks County outside (police) jurisdiction," leading to these additional charges, according to a court document.

Authorities in Minnesota filed charged Whalen with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in July after Grand Forks investigators told the Polk County Sheriff's Office some of the alleged sexual acts took place across the river.