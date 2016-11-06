The Minneapolis-St. Paul metro appears to be headed for its latest first frost on record.

Although temperatures dip down to 32 degrees for the first time in late October in the Twin Cities, Mother Nature is likely to keep residents waiting at least another week this year, said Tom Hultquist, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

In about nine out of every 10 years, the Twin Cities have had their first freeze by Oct. 28, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The latest first frost on record was Nov. 7, 1900.

"We're pretty much guaranteed to be later than that" this year, Hultquist said.

The forecast calls for lows in the 40s well into next week.

The first freezing temperature in the Twin Cities has occurred in November seven times. The last time was 1958, when the first frost was on Nov. 6.

Meanwhile in Fargo and Grand Forks, the first frosts were reported t in early October when the temperature dipped to the 29 degrees to 31 degrees from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13.

As for a hard frost—where the temperature dips below 28 degrees—Brad Hopkins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks said it dipped to 25 degrees at the Grand Forks Airport on Oct. 24 and to 27 degrees in Fargo the same day.

Otherwise the fall has been "a roller-coaster" of sorts, Hopkins said.

As for the next seven days, Hopkins said it'll be up and down but by mid-week it will be about 60 degrees again after a cool down Monday.

The lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

