Andy Post, Minnesota communications director for the Trump campaign, said he had been asking for the candidates to visit Minnesota for quite some time. But narrowing polls have caused the campaign to view the state in a new light.

"They see that it's in play. They see that it's winnable," Post said.

"It's a traditionally blue state," Post said. "That's no secret." But he said Trump campaign's message is resonating, particularly up north.

"What we're really seeing up there is a lot of Democrats voting for Trump. So we're going to win CD8 (the 8th Congressional District) pretty handily. And we're going to win the Iron Range even more handily," Post predicted. "It's very good territory for us."

He said Trump has gained traction on several fronts.

"Up there, I think he's speaking their language. He's talking about jobs and trade. Now we have the Obamacare issue, and he's on the right side of that issue, and she (Hillary Clinton) is on the wrong side of that issue. She wants more of the same, and the same is broken."

As a border city, Duluth was a logical campaign destination for Pence, Post said.

That's definitely part of the calculation. Wisconsin is very competitive. So Duluth itself, just makes the most logistical sense.

Pence will touch down at Duluth International Airport and hold a brief rally before making his way to Michigan. He will speak at 9:30 a.m. in the Midfield Ramp at the airport. Gates open at 7:30 a.m.