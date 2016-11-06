The school will hold two community forums on the project—5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 7 p.m. Nov. 15—in the Devils Lake High School commons. School officials are touting the center as a much-needed project that will improve facilities for students involved in fine arts programs.

"For our fine arts performers, we don't have a good place for them to perform, and it doesn't seem right if you are going to have a (strong) educational system that you don't provide good facilities for all programs," Superintendent Scott Privratsky said, adding the school's sports teams have high-quality facilities.

The project is three years in the making after community members asked the school to look into building a fine arts center. Architects have included in designs an auditorium with seating for up to 600 people, classrooms, space for flexible use, better acoustics and improved technical equipment. The facility should set the school's fine arts programs up for 30 years, Privratsky said.

Devils Lake School Board members voted Oct. 24 to move ahead with the project, which includes collecting comments from the public. The school would have to present a bond, which would last 20 years, to a public vote, which would need a 60 percent approval. The school district is looking at a 15.88 mill levy increase, which would mean a $78.82 increase on annual tax bills for residents owning a home worth $110,302. Ag land per acre would be an increase of about 50 cents.

But using $150,000 from the building levy would cut the increase down to 11.56 mills, which the School Board plans to recommend, Privratsky said. That would drop the increase for an annual tax bill on homes worth $110,302 to $57.38. The increase for ag land would be 36 cents per acres.

The School Board is looking at a spring vote, though that is not set in stone, Privratsky said.

'Best facility for our money'

The board and an arts center committee have done a lot of work on the project, said Cory Meyer, a School Board member who has been involved in planning the project.

"We're not trying to be elaborate with our project," he said. "We are trying to be conservative with it so we can get the best facility for our money."

Donors have given the school about $425,000 for the project, though that money likely would be used for equipment and other items not included in the bond, Privratsky said. With interest rates at a 30-year low, the school qualifies for a state loan with 2 percent interest for 90 percent of the center's cost, making the project more affordable for taxpayers, he said. That rate is guaranteed until 2025.

The other 10 percent of the project would be covered under a bond sale.

The school is one of the few of its size in North Dakota without a fine arts center, with students having to perform in the lunchroom, Meyer said.

"We have great sports facilities," he said. "We just don't have a place for our (fine arts students), and they deserve a place to perform in."

Privratsky noted the school has seen growth over the last several years and is expected to continue that trend. The school had an enrollment of 1,712 students as of Tuesday, with the smallest being 11th grade with 112. The school has 154 kindergarteners and 140 seconders-graders.

"Our larger classes are in the elementary grades, so we are going to continue to grow," he said.

More students are likely to participate in fine arts programs if they have a facility dedicated to them, Meyer said. It also should free up space for other programs in the school and improve safety since the fine arts center will connect the school to the career technology center, officials said.

There seems to be support for the project, at least from community members who have attended past board meetings, Meyer said.

But widespread support remains uncertain, Privratsky said. That's the point of holding public forums, Meyer said: to listen to concerns and comments from residents.

"We're hoping to get people with lots of questions to come to these public forums," he said. "The only way to be an informed voter is to ask questions."