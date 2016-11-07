Search
    Man killed rollover crash in Walsh County identified

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:19 p.m.

    FORDVILLE, N.D. -- A Texas man killed after he was ejected Sunday morning, Nov. 6, during a vehicle rollover in Walsh County has been identified.

    Rigoberto B. Alvarez, 27, from Mission, Texas, was driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 7:06 a.m. south on North Dakota Highway 32, about 4 miles southwest of Fordville, when he went into the east ditch for an unknown reason, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol report. Alvarez overcorrected back onto the road but lost control before going back into the ditch, where the vehicle rolled, the report said. Alvarez was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Fordville is about 50 miles northwest of Grand Forks.

