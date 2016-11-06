Man charged with stealing vehicle from Thief River Falls
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Grand Forks after police said he stole a vehicle in a Thief River Falls.
A Grand Forks police officer was on patrol at 11:44 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of University Avenue when he or she saw a vehicle matching the description of a 2010 Chrysler 300 that was reported stolen from Thief River Falls, according to a news release. The driver of the suspected stolen car tried to elude the officer, but he was located and arrested.
Police determined the vehicle driven by a man identified as Joseph Michael Rodriguez-Vondal was the stolen car from Thief River Falls, according to the release. The car also had North Dakota license plates that once belonged to a vehicle stolen Friday in Grand Forks, police said.
Rodriguez-Vondal, whose address is unknown to police, is expected to be charged with theft of property and driving under suspension. He also has an arrest warrant issued by a municipal judge in Fargo stating he has been charged with failure to appear in court.
Rodriguez-Vondal seems to have a history of crime in North Dakota that includes charges related theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, escape, burglary and traffic violations.