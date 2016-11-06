Minn. couple were victims in murder-suicide, police say

On Wednesday evening, 49-year-old Alan Lee Josephson shot 56-year-old Lynn Marie Josephson twice before turning the gun on himself, according to a news release issued by the Apple Valley Police Department.

Officers discovered the bodies Thursday morning while performing a welfare check on the couple. A .38 caliber handgun was found nearby.

A neighbor reported hearing several loud bangs about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, which is when police believe the shootings took place, the news release said.

Police have no record of calls to the address for domestic violence-related incidents.

“It is important when you find yourself or someone you know growing uncomfortable or concerned for their safety in a relationship, to seek help,” Apple Valley Police Chief Jon Rechtzigel said in the news release.

Friends and family describe the Josephsons as a close and happy couple, although Alan Josephson suffered from depression, the news release said.