Trump gets 'gun' scare at campaign event

"Immediately in front of the stage, an unidentified individual shouted 'gun.' Secret Service agents and Reno Police Officers immediately apprehended the subject. Upon a thorough search of the subject and the surrounding area, no weapon was found," the Secret Service said in a statement.

"A thorough investigation is ongoing at this time by the U.S. Secret Service and the Reno Police Department," it said.

Reporters tweeted that one man was taken away after there was some commotion near the stage.

"Nobody said it was going to be easy for us, but we will never be stopped," Trump said after he returned.