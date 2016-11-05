Officials investigating Clay County jail inmate’s death
MOORHEAD-- Authorities on Saturday said they are investigating the death of an inmate at the Clay County Jail
Abby Lee Rudolph, 19, of Fargo, experienced a medical emergency Thursday afternoon.
"She was getting ill so we called an ambulance," said Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist, adding that she was still alive when leaving the jail.
Bergquist said Rudolph was in jail on drug-related offenses, but he could not release any further information on the inmate, including her medical history.
The incident remains under investigation by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.