A ballot measure aimed at raising the city's sales tax from 1.75 percent to 2.5 percent is headed to voters Tuesday and requires a simple majority to pass. If it does, city leaders say it will finance a long list of projects, from road work and a possible Interstate 29 interchange to a new water treatment plant. If it doesn't, they argue there's no way all of those projects will happen as quickly or as easily.

City Administrator Todd Feland argued the tax goes beyond that. In some ways, he said, it's about providing the backbone that helps realize so many of the city projects that local leaders have been working on, from more housing opportunities to a more vibrant arts scene—many of the projects depend on the infrastructure growth the tax could finance.

"We're not asking to be like Fargo or Sioux Falls," he said. "What we're asking to be is a more aspirational Grand Forks, doing things locally and moving forward with our own vision here, moving forward with our own community."

If passed, the tax would go into effect in April and generate about $7.75 million annually in its earliest years. The increase would bring the local effective tax rate—what consumers actually pay at the register—to 7.5 percent, once the state sales tax is added in.

The increase has been endorsed by the local Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Forks Region EDC Board of Directors, and there doesn't seem to be any organized opposition to the measure. But without any polling, it's tough to say how Grand Forks residents will respond to the vote.

Dana Harsell, an associate professor in UND's political science and public administration department, said the measure's results should largely depend on how well voters understand the proposal.

"One of the things that the city needs to make sure they do is communicate the why and the what," he said. "Typically, when people don't understand the ballot measure ... the why or the what, they tend to vote no."

City officials have been hard at work for the past several weeks, making appearances and designing fliers in what they frame as an "educational" effort—not a campaign, they said—on the measure.

That much was evident in the concerns of T.J. Nagel, one resident who came to a city ward meeting last week. Despite a presentation on the matter, he said he was still undecided on the vote. One of his worries, he said, is he wasn't quite sure how the city would manage to spend so much money.

Feland responded to the Herald by pointing out millions of dollars in needed road projects and debt payments on large projects that stretch years into the future.

And city leaders have expressed hope the matter isn't bogged down by association with other city business. City Council member Ken Vein, who is leading a committee to explore the future of the public library—and a potential building site—said his group has suspended its activity until after the election in the hopes that people don't conflate the issues. This sales tax vote won't decide library funding, city leaders have said—that's an entirely separate matter.

'Community has to choose'

The push for the tax has put city leaders at a Grand Forks Public School Board meeting, before a Rotary gathering and visits with leaders at the local Chamber of Commerce—part of a tour meant to explain the tax's importance.

Late last month, five city leaders—including the city's top three elected officials and two senior staff members—visited with the Herald editorial board to discuss the tax, an unusually high number of guests to discuss a city matter.

During the meeting, Mayor Mike Brown cast the tax vote as a kind of referendum on the city's future.

"This community has to choose its future, and this is the opportunity to do that," Brown said. "The bill is coming, and we either choose to move ahead or we stagnate."

Passing the bill means an easier path to city projects big and small, but proponents have argued the measure's failure would mean a financial pinch in efforts to make them happen. There are some projects, too, that they have said need to happen whatever the outcome of the vote. The water treatment plant is one such project—another is the Red River Valley Water Supply Project, a drought-contingency pipeline that would help carry water from the west side of the state.

If the tax doesn't pass, city leaders have said funding would have to come from increased water rates. Already expected to jump about 2 percent for the next four years, those would instead go up an additional 40 percent by 2022, Feland has said.

Endorsements

Keith Lund, vice president of the Grand Forks Region EDC, said the effect of water increases would be tough for local industry and agriculture. What's more, he said, the kind of infrastructure that the tax would help build in the city will be an important part of helping it grow.

"Whether it's industry or it's population growth, we need the ability to invest in core infrastructure," he said.

City leaders have also argued the tax would be a way to capture visitors' dollars—not just local residents'—for help on local projects. Lund pointed out the risks of such an increase poses to tourism is lessened by the fact Grand Forks' tax rate will place it on par with other cities in the region, like Fargo.

Julie Rygg, executive director of the Greater Grand Forks Convention and Visitors Bureau, said her group has backed the measure as well, despite the fact the tax relies somewhat on tourism.

"We're not surpassing other cities or are well out of range," Rygg said. "We feel we're keeping up with competitors. We didn't feel it would impact our community in a negative way."

Rygg's argument is bolstered by a quick glance around the state. Earlier this year, a Herald investigation found local sales tax rates were at 1.5 percent in Bismarck, 2.5 percent in Fargo and Minot, 2.75 percent in Grafton and 3 percent in Williston.

"I hope they see that it's for essential infrastructure for the city, meaning for water and roads; that the mayor and city council need to deal with the basics and essentials." Feland said. "I think we have a growing and dynamic city, and we need money to invest in infrastructure so we continue to maintain and grow the city."