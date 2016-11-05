Minnesota Student Survey shows generally positive results

The Minnesota Department of Education recently released the results of its 2016 Minnesota Student Survey, a triennial survey which gathers data on student wellness measured by a variety of factors. The survey is voluntary and anonymous. Fifth-, eighth-, ninth- and 11th-graders participate.

North Dakota collects similar data with its Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which the state administers in odd-numbered years to students in grades seven through 12. North Dakota last conducted the survey in 2015 and measured behaviors such as tobacco use, substance abuse, sexual activity which can result in STDs and unplanned pregnancy, and behavior that can result in unintended injuries and violence.

Smoking 'not the cool thing' to do anymore

In Minnesota's survey, some factors examined include overall health and students' feelings of safety, support and engagement with school.

Notably, student smoking rates have decreased to an all-time low, according to a news release. The report indicated 8.4 percent of 11th-graders surveyed reported smoking regular cigarettes in the past 30 days. According to the survey, sexual activity and marijuana and alcohol use also decreased.

The high cost of cigarettes likely deters students from smoking, East Grand Forks Senior High Principal Brian Loer said. He also attributed the decreased rate of smoking to it no longer being considered a "cool" thing to do among students.

"Twenty, 25 years ago, that used to be the cool thing to do; now nobody does it anymore," he said. "They understand the health consequences of it and kids at my level are definitely smart enough to realize that it's nothing but bad for you."

Loer explained constant messages from the media warning of dangers related to smoking likely dissuades kids.

However, a much higher number of 11th-graders indicated smoking electronic cigarettes at 17.1 percent. Nevertheless, Loer and Central Middle School Principal Lon Ellingson both said they have not seen widespread use of electronic cigarettes.

"Three, four years ago when that was a big deal, we probably caught three, four kids in a school year," Ellingson said. "But we haven't seen or caught a student with one of those electronic cigarettes for that long."

The survey's results showed a persistent gap among certain demographics, with students of color and those who are economically disadvantaged having reported smoking at higher rates.

Crookston High School Principal Eric Bubna said the school's efforts to reduce substance abuse don't specifically target cigarettes, regular or electronic. In addition to education about using drugs and alcohol in the health curriculum, the Polk County drug task force also speaks to students, teachers and parents about substance abuse.

"We're really trying to blitz the substance abuse thing in general," Bubna said.

Ellingson and Loer said their schools focus on encouraging positive behaviors. "Find something to be a part of in high school," Loer said, "whether it's an athletic thing, or academic thing, or artsy thing, that will keep you out of trouble and doing some good stuff."

Engaging students

East Grand Forks and Crookston Public Schools handle education about health and social topics largely through their respective health curricula, with supplemental activities such as guest speakers and social mixers. According to the survey results, 18 percent of students reported weekly harassment or bullying in at least one form during the past 30 days.

Crookston High School counselor Leah Kent organize a "Mix It Up" day in October each year as part of the school's bullying prevention efforts, in which the activity encourages students to socialize with others outside their usual groups. Each student receives a colored sticker when they pass through the lunch line, and then they sit at the table that has the balloon matching their sticker's color. Conversation cards at each table serve as icebreakers. Kent said over half of students participate.

"I had a couple of comments from parents that said this really helped their student start to meet new people at school or just find some people to sit with at lunch because by default, they were in a group versus by themselves," Kent said.

East Grand Forks Public Schools implements anti-bullying efforts as part of its Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports program, which begins in the students' elementary years and continues into middle school.

Loer said nearly every case of bullying he sees occurs in a digital form, whether by text messages or on social media. "That's the trouble, because it's 24/7," he explained. "It used to be, if you had bullies, they could only pick on you from 8:30 in the morning until 3:30 at night, when school was out. Now they can text you or Snap you at 12 in the morning. It's relentless."

According to the survey's results, LGBT and economically disadvantaged students reported higher rates of bullying.

"It's very important to us that kids view school as the place where they can come and just focus on learning," Ellingson said. "It's something that we take very seriously and it's a constant thing that we're working on."

The survey results showed that 75 percent of students reported that they believe their school is a supportive place for learning, and 78 percent of students reported feeling highly engaged at school.