Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested

Investigators believe Valkova was hit by 30-year-old Paul Daniel Vincent, of Gwinner, sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday just outside of Lisbon in southeast North Dakota, according to a news release from Capt. Bryan Niewind, commander with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Vincent was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup when he allegedly struck the woman from behind while she was walking northbound along Highway 32, the patrol said.

Law enforcement responded to the scene around 9 a.m. after reports of a woman being found in the east ditch of the highway, about a half-mile north of Lisbon.

After talking to witnesses, law enforcement and investigators arrested Vincent in Cooperstown later in the day Friday. Vincent hid his vehicle near Gwinner after the crash, the patrol said.

Vincent is being held at the Barnes County Jail in Valley City on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run charge. The crash remains under investigation, the patrol said.

Earlier this year, Vincent pleaded guilty to drunken driving, though he's appealing his conviction. He was also cited on Oct. 27 for driving with a suspended license, a case that is still pending.