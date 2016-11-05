Devils Lake pit bull ban gets review

The city will meet Monday to review the ordinance, though little discussion takes place during the first reading of ordinances, Mayor Dick Johnson told KZZY Radio.

The city currently bans pit bulls and similar breeds, but language in city code covers dangerous animals and discriminating against one breed is probably not appropriate, Johnson previously said.

Residents will have several weeks to weigh in on the issue before the commission takes a final vote on the matter. That could happen as soon as Nov. 21.

Warroad breaks ground on early learners facility

WARROAD, Minn.—Warroad Public Schools has broken ground on its early learners addition, a facility that is expected to serve the area's youngest students.

More than 50 community members were in attendance Oct. 25 as school officials, architects and administrators grabbed shovels and dug into the ground to signal the beginning of dirt work for the project, according to a report in the Warroad Pioneer.

Voters approved a $16 million bond referendum in May that will pay for expanding and improving Warroad's school facilities. Part of that project includes adding an early learners wing to the elementary school. That wing would consist of eight classrooms, therapy rooms, staff rooms and other space.

Construction is expected to begin in April after the school awards bids for the project.

Warroad, a Roseau County city of about 1,800 residents, is about 90 miles northeast of Thief River Falls.

Petition to give Polk County control of township road denied

CROOKSTON—A petition that would have asked Polk County to take over part of a township road has been turned down, with county commissioners citing Minnesota statutes for the denial.

The Polk County Commission received the petition, which had 49 signatures from residents asking the county to provide year-round maintenance to County Road 46 between County Road 11 and U.S. Highway 2, according to a report in the Crookston Times.

Wayne Capistran said his township of Gentilly, Minn., has taken care of its portion of the road but Crookston has not done its part in properly maintaining the road, adding it presents a "dangerous situation" for those who do travel it.

Crookston Township Chairman Dean Adams has said the road is marked as minimum maintenance and the county does not conduct winter maintenance on such roads. Polk County Engineer Richard Sanders said in the Times the petition is invalid because it is not an "impossible" road and is "perfectly open at the moment." He added the county would only get involved if the two townships reached an impasse.

Adams also said no one has voiced concerns to his township about the road, though Capistran and others disputed that in the Times.

Marshall County welcomes K-9

WARREN, Minn.—The Marshall County Sheriff's Department has a new addition to its force, and she has hankering to take a bite out of crime.

Eva, a 2 ½-year-old Belgian malinois, recently joined the department as half of the Marshall County Canine Unit. Her handler is Deputy Cody Guilland. The two will undergo 15 days of training in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

The addition was made possible by a community fundraising effort that brought in more than $20,000 in just two weeks, according to a report from KTRF Radio. The Thief River Falls School District also has pledged $2,400 to the unit annually in exchange for Eva and Guilland walking through Franklin Middle School's and Lincoln High School's hallways.

She will help fight what investigators have called a growing narcotics crisis in the area.

Thief River Falls fashion show to highlight local apparel

THIEF RIVER FALLS—A Thief River Falls fashion show will promote local stores and the downtown area

The Downtown Development Association will host Project Runway Thief River Falls, which will feature apparel from local shops as a way to preserve and rejuvenate downtown as "a vibrant and flourishing destination," the DDA said. The show will feature 10 shops, with the DDA telling KTRF Radio the names of the retailers are a surprise.

The fashion show is a sit-down event that will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Evergreen Eating Emporium, 700 Highway 32 S. Tickets cost $10 and are available by calling (218) 681-3138. More information can be found at www.trfchamber.com.