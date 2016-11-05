Audubon's municipal liquor store, located between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway tracks and Highway 10 on the main street into town, is an on- and off-sale, meaning it is licensed to act both as a carry-out liquor store and a tavern.

"The liquor store will be up for sale, it was approved today by a special meeting of the city council," Clerk-Treasurer Jessica Wiedenmeyer said Thursday, Nov. 3.

The building will be listed by Coldwell Banker, and the city hopes it will be purchased by a private investor and operated as an on- and off-sale licensed by the city.

The city is tentatively planning to keep operating the liquor store until it sells, Wiedenmeyer said. "Hopefully it will sell very quickly," she added.

It is the only bar in town, and one of just a few places in town where pizzas and other restaurant-type food is available.

"It's been losing money, and finding staff has been very, very difficult," she said. "The liquor store reserve is gone — when it's been losing money for the last eight years, we had to do something."

The city of Frazee is also struggling with financial losses at its city-owned on- and off-sale liquor store (it reported an $8,888 loss last year) but the issue there appears to be more of an accounting problem, said City Administrator Denise Anderson.

The liquor store is attached to an event center, which is profitable and whose finances are tallied separately.

The problem for the liquor store could be that the event center sells liquor stocked and paid for by the city liquor store, so the event center shows an artificial profit while the liquor store shows an artificial loss. The two need to be treated as one entity for reporting purposes, she believes.

"Frazee is in the process of taking a hard look at the liquor store-event center," she said. "The (City Council) Liquor Committee, managers and myself need to sit down and take a look at this."

Audubon and Frazee were both among the 29 Minnesota cities required to hold a public hearing on the future of their liquor store.

State law requires a hearing before Nov. 18 if the liquor operation shows a net loss in at least two of the past three years.

In 2014, according to the State Auditor's office, Audubon lost $14,300 on its liquor store. It lost $24,650 in 2013.

In 2014, Frazee reported a loss of $24,877 on its liquor store. The store made $11,521 in 2013.

The Detroit Lakes off-sale municipal liquor did well last year: It brought in about $748,000, a profit margin of 12.5 percent, and transferred about $627,000 from the liquor fund to the general fund.

In 2014, Detroit Lakes made $790,000 from its liquor store, on a profit margin of 13.6 percent, and transferred $545,000 to the general fund.

In 2013, Detroit Lakes made $524,000, a 9.7 percent profit margin, and transferred $600,000 from its liquor fund to its general fund.

Here's how other local cities fared last year with the liquor store revenues: