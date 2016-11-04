Police: Grand Forks child injured in bike crash with car

Officers determined a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Marlee Mohn, 21, of Grand Forks, was southbound on 17th Street when a 13-year-old boy rode his bike out from the alley between First and Second Avenue North before driving the bike into the side of the car. The boy fell off his bike and suffered a minor injury to his leg.

The boy was treated by Altru Health System paramedics but was not taken to the hospital. No citations were issued.