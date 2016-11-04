Federal agency sues Minnesota contractor in racial bias case

William Staple and Dion Pye began working for JL Schweiters Construction in fall 2012 as carpenters, court documents say. Both men allege a white field manager frequently referred to them using a racial slur and threatened them with violence. “For example, the supervisor told Staple and Pye that he had a gun and could ‘shoot a n----r a mile away,’ “ the complaint says. “The supervisor also made a noose out of electrical wire and told Staple and Pye that he could hang their ‘black asses.’ The supervisor also made a cross out of two pieces of wood, and told Staple and Pye that he would burn a cross in their yards.”

The complaint goes on to say that other supervisors witnessed this behavior, but did nothing to stop it. “Racial discrimination and harassment are always unconscionable and illegal, but a situation where African-Americans are called racial slurs and threatened with a noose and gun is utterly shocking and unacceptable in the 21st century,” said John Hendrickson, regional attorney for EEOC’s Chicago District. A Friday phone call to JL Schweiters seeking comment was not immediately returned. Staple worked for the company until February 2013, while Pye worked there until December 2013, court documents say. The men subsequently filed complaints against JL Schweiters with the EEOC, which contacted the company about the allegations in February 2016, according to the complaint.The EEOC and the company held discussions to settle the allegations, but they failed to produce a resolution, the complaint says. The EEOC is asking the court to order JL Schweiters to compensate Staple and Pye for financial losses and emotional suffering, and to force the company to institute policies that will discourage similar incidents in the future. JL Schweiters has 21 days to respond to the lawsuit after the date it was filed.