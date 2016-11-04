Two injured in car crash near Plummer
PLUMMER, Minn.—Two people were injured Thursday night after a two-vehicle collision in Red Lake County.
Walter Kronschnable, 72, of Brainerd, Minn., was traveling west at 11:10 p.m. on County Road 1 near Plummer when the 2008 Toyota Sienna he was driving was struck on the passenger side by a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria, which was southbound on U.S. Highway 59 as he crossed the highway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The driver of the Crown Victoria, Nancy Grinolds, 58, of Erskine, Minn., and her passenger, Kristin Pusakulich, 30, of Mellen, Wis., were taken to Sanford Health in Thief River Falls for non-life-threatening injuries.
There is a stop sign on the county road at the intersection with Highway 59. The report does not state whether the Patrol issued a citation.
Alcohol was not involved. Everyone was wearing seatbelts.