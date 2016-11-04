"I'd say it's a unique circumstance," Feland said on Friday. "It hasn't occurred in the history (of the city) that I can remember."

The three employees on leave are from the city are Cheryl Swanson and Bob LeBarron, who are executive and assistant directors, respectively, at the Alerus Center. Also on leave is Dale Bergman, transportation division director for Cities Area Transit. All are awaiting the results of investigations into their on-the-job behavior that will be reviewed by Mayor Mike Brown, who will decide if any disciplinary action beyond leave is necessary.

In response to a public records request, the city released records that show which employees have been placed upon leave since January 2010. Besides the three already on leave, the list includes only three other city employees, two of which didn't return to work.

The one who did return to the job was Wesley Vert III, a police officer who was placed on paid leave for "discharge of weapon" in August 2012 and was eventually cleared and returned to work. During a police chase, he had fired a shot at the driver of a vehicle—the man that police were pursuing—while the vehicle was dragging the officer.

The other two employees placed on paid leave didn't return to work. Grand Forks Police Officer Jace Prelip resigned after being placed on leave in late August 2012 for "off duty conduct," according to the city. Herald records show Police Chief John Packett had begun an internal investigation into the possibility that Prelip had held a gun to a man's head at a party that month. He was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for the incident in 2013.

Firefighter Raymond Skari was placed on leave in April for "off duty conduct" and eventually fired. He had been accused of selling testosterone at a Grand Forks gym. North Dakota court records show he pled guilty to delivery of a controlled substance in August.

Ongoing investigations

A Fergus Falls, Minn., law firm has been hired by the city to investigate Swanson and LeBarron's actions, both of whom have been implicated in reports of a hostile working environment at the Alerus Center, per human resources documents provided by the city. They were placed on up to 30 work days' paid leave Oct. 21.

"I would think the (law firm's) report would be completed sometime next week, and then a (mayoral) review would occur sometime the following week," Feland said.

When asked about Bergman and Swanson's salaries, Feland referred to the city's human resources staff, who could not be immediately reached for comment late on Friday afternoon.

Bergman had been placed on paid leave for up to 30 work days Sept. 16, which was extended another 15 workdays Oct. 24 to allow for an investigation. According to city documents, he was placed on leave following reports he may have shared confidential employee medical information—news that came after he'd already been accused of making poor decisions on the job and conducting himself in an unprofessional or harsh way.

A report on Bergman compiled by city officials still was under review from the city attorney, Feland said, and a mayoral decision on the matter would come Wednesday at the earliest.