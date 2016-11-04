Kumla, meatballs served up at church dinners

Faith Lutheran Church to hold annual meatball dinner

Faith Lutheran Church of Inkster, N.D., will hold its annual meatball dinner Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m in the Inkster Community Hall.

Fall Festival

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1600 Fourth Ave. N., will host a fall festival from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12. The event will include a bake sale, crafts, kids' games and a lunch. The meal will be homemade meatballs and mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread, desserts and beverages. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 through 10. Proceeds will fund church mission projects.

Calvary to host Memory Cafe

Calvary Lutheran Church of Grand Forks will host the Memory Cafe 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall, 1405 S. Ninth St. The program will begin with speaker Beth Olson of the North Dakota and Minnesota Alzheimer's Association speaking at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and all are welcome.

Mendenhall Presbyterian Church to host bazaar

Mendenhall Presbyterian Church of East Grand Forks will hold its annual bazaar and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome.