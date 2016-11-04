MARILYN HAGERTY: No one celebrates Sandwich Day

I would like to proclaim Eat a Dill Pickle Day on Monday and maybe Be Kind to Doug Norby Day on Wednesday. I would keep Tuesday as Vote Early day.

With the UND Hawks playing hockey in Minnesota and football in Colorado today, this could be Bake an Apple Pie day in Grand Forks.

Sunday, of course, would be national Fall Back Day. And the clocks fall back an hour as we bid farewell to Daylight Saving time for another year.

The week that was brought joy and sadness. There was joy of Halloween. There was wonder over reports of 6 tons of candy in the J-Mart in Pisek. And widespread sadness and despair over closing of Ray Richards golf course. Most of the wasps went to heaven, or someplace. As far as I know the mice are still seeking warm winter homes.

---

Nancy Andrews, new administrator for the Northlands Rescue Mission, made her formal debut at the annual dinner Thursday. And speakers talked of the cause: helping the homeless in Grand Forks. That has been the mission for almost 75 years since Joseph Trankina came from Cando with his family to establish help for the homeless here.

The message from the Mission was given to 600 people at the dinner. Speakers talked of the need today to help the homeless and the work being done. But in the long run, the word was: "We can't do it alone. We need the help of the community.''

---

Rick and Dee

Cheerful people of the week: Rick Asche and Dee Larson.