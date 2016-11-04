C.T. Marhula started gathering signatures around 10 a.m. inside the Alerus Center when election workers asked him to leave, Grand Forks County Auditor Debbie Nelson said. Law enforcement also asked him to leave, citing North Dakota law.

Nelson referred to North Dakota Century Code, which states "a person may not approach a person attempting to enter a polling place, who is in a polling place, or who is leaving a polling place for the purpose of gathering signatures for any reason. These prohibitions apply in any polling place or within one hundred feet from any entrance leading into a polling place while it is open for voting."

Marhula was gathering signatures for Arbor Park, which is slated to be replaced by a building with housing, retail and offices. He said he alerted law enforcement that he would be at the Alerus Center to collect signatures. He also sent an email to the Herald before polling opened at 10 a.m. at the Alerus Center, stating, "I will be asserting my constitutional rights to petition and electioneer at the Alerus."

"I have informed Chief Mark Nelson," he wrote of the Grand Forks Police Department.

He said there was an "ambiguity to the law" and left the building after Grand Forks County State's Attorney David Jones explained the statute to Marhula. He then moved outside and continued to collect signatures.

"We're here to collect signatures and win hearts and minds, not cause problems for Grand Forks or the Alerus Center," he said.

Law enforcement and election staff were friendly and professional, Marhula said. He said he collected a few signatures inside the Alerus Center, adding he believed those signatures would be legal to submit.

The city attorney will review the signatures, Grand Forks Administrator Todd Feland said, adding he was unsure if the signatures or petition would be accepted as legal.