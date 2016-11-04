ABC News apologizes for staged crime-scene shot

In the segment, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis stood in front of police tape which read "SHERIFF'S LINE DO NOT CROSS" in a field in Woodruff, S.C. Davis detailed how a 30-year-old woman had allegedly been held captive in a storage container by a registered sex offender.

However, the behind-the-scenes photo reveals that the tape is in fact attached to two ABC News camera stands, which were off-camera in the segment.

The bit was broadcast on ABC's "Good Morning America," and ABC News has since apologized for the segment.

"This action is completely unacceptable and fails to meet the standards of ABC News. As soon as it was brought to our attention, we decided to take the producer out of the field, and we're investigating further," a senior ABC News executive told Variety.

The photograph was sent to CNNMoney by an anonymous source.