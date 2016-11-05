Reader relates success with perennial mums

A: Thanks for sending the photos of mums. They show how beautifully mums can be grown in perennial flowerbeds and landscapes, rather than just enjoyed as potted mums on doorsteps. Even though mums aren't a long-lived perennial in the way peonies are, they are well worth a little work. They're best planted in the spring so they have enough time to develop well. Try the Mammoth and Minn series from the University of Minnesota. Chrysanthemum's reputation as the best fall-blooming perennial is well deserved. Leave the tops on for best winter survival and cut back next spring.

Q: We have grass that needs some dormant overseeding to thicken it up. Is now a good time to do it? Or wait a week or two? Or is it better to wait until spring comes? I was hesitant to do it too early, as we keep getting these warm days where it may try to sprout. What do you think? — Jody Jordet, Dilworth

A: Because the weather has been a little above average, it might be wise to wait a week or so, then spread the seed. There's an advantage to dormant seeding because the seed will already be in place, ready to grow in spring. As the snow melts, it tends to firm the seed into good contact with the soil. Then as soil temperatures warm enough to germinate, the grass seed will begin growth. Waiting until spring to overseed an existing lawn is fine also.

Q: Our State Fair apple tree is about 12 years old. It's a beautiful cone shape, but there are dead branches (no leaves and brittle) inside the lower levels that make it difficult to pick the apples or remove ones that fall. If we wait until March to do some pruning, we won't know which ones are dead. Should we prune out the dead ones now? Or try to mark them to prune in March? — Lucia Schroeder, Glyndon, Minn.

A: I like your idea of marking the branches and waiting to prune. The recommended pruning time for apples is February through March after the coldest winter weather has passed but before new spring growth begins. Fall pruning of fruit trees isn't recommended because it increases the chance that branch tissue below the cuts will suffer winter injury because they go through winter unhealed. Even though dead wood can be pruned anytime, the junction where the dead wood meets live wood could result in live tissue being exposed and injured.

Q: Are carrots and Queen Anne's Lace in the same family? (Last week's column showed a photo of carrots flowering.) — Linda Bellemare, Fargo

A: Yes, and the flowers look very similar, don't they? Flower characteristics are a key ingredient used by botanists in grouping plants into families. Carrots and Queen Anne's lace have flowers clustered together in umbels, and they belong to the Umbelliferae family, which has been renamed to the Apiaceae family. Knowing a plant's family can help greatly with its preferred care and growing conditions. For example, members of the Solanaceae family, including potato, tomato, pepper and eggplant, have similar needs. Likewise, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli and kohlrabi, members of the Brassicaceae family (also called Cruciferae,) have similar pests and culture requirements.

Q: I usually save seeds from my heirloom tomato plant by collecting seeds from ripe tomatoes and starting them the next spring. I forgot to keep one this fall, and nothing is really ripening now. Will one that was picked partially green and allowed to ripen inside still have viable seeds? — Nicole Welsch

A: You can still successfully save good seed from tomatoes that aren't fully ripe, according to tomato breeders. To increase the chances of getting good, viable seed, choose tomatoes that are at least starting to turn slightly toward the pink stage, not the immature, darker-green stage. They can be allowed to ripen indoors, but some seed savers take the seed directly from the under-ripe fruit, preferring that stage because they believe it can reduce seed-borne diseases.

There are several ways to tell if the seed is good. If the seed is surrounded by gel when you cut the tomato (even those less than fully ripe,) the seeds are usually viable. Also as a second test, if the seeds float in water, the seeds are generally not mature enough. In summary, you can take seed directly from immature fruit even if you don't let the tomato ripen first, if the seed is surrounded by the normal clear gel, and not just dry tomato flesh.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.