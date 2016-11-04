Search
    At rally for Clinton, Obama speaks up for protester supporting Trump

    By Reuters Media Today at 3:29 p.m.
    A Donald Trump supporter disrupts remarks by President Barack Obama at a Hillary for America campaign event at the Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, N.C., Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

    FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - President Barack Obama chastised supporters at a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in North Carolina on Friday, Nov. 4, as tensions spiked when a supporter of Republican opponent Donald Trump stood up and began shouting.

    Obama was interrupted when a white-haired white man in a beret and suit jacket with what appeared to be military patches stood up with a Trump sign and started yelling. He was quickly drowned out by screaming and booing by the crowd, which was predominantly African-American.

    Obama repeatedly told the at-capacity crowd jammed into a gym at Fayetteville State University to "focus" and to "settle down."

    "Everybody sit down and be quiet for a second!" Obama said. "You've got an older gentleman who is supporting his candidate," he said as the protester was led away.

    "We live in a country that respects free speech," he said. "It looks like he might have served in our military - we've got to respect that."

     

