Salvation Army looking for bell-ringers
With Christmas approaching, the Salvation Army is calling for volunteers to ring bells for its annual fundraising campaign.
The charity is asking anyone interest in volunteering to sign up online at salvationarmynorth.org/volunteer/bellringing/.
Two hours of bell ringing raises on average $60, enough for the Salvation Army to provide three days worth of groceries to a family, according to a news release.
Many of the kettle ringing locations are indoors for volunteers who prefer not to work in the cold. The Salvation Army also encourages people to volunteers in groups or make bell-ringing a family tradition.