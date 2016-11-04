Minneapolis-based attorney Patrick Burns said his client, Denny Deegan, will not seek the hearing, adding the only options left are to file a federal or state lawsuit if a settlement is not reached.

"There has been no meaningful settlement discussions," Burns said of talks between his client and the LEC Board.

Deegan was fired as the LEC operations director in August 2014 after the jail's board voted to terminate her contract. She filed a complaint against the LEC, stating she was fired because she is a woman.

Almost two years later, the state Department of Labor and Human Rights released a report agreeing with Deegan, stating she was fired because of her sex.

"The evidence also shows (the LEC's) allegation concerning (Deegan's) performance is pretext to discrimination as alleged," the Aug. 1 report said.

Burns, who is licensed as a lawyer in North Dakota, said Deegan is happy the labor department validated her complaints that there was discriminatory, illegal conduct based on North Dakota's and federal law, but taking an administrative route would present limited options for regaining damages suffered by Deegan during the process, he added.

The labor department can hold an administrative hearing, which would allow Deegan to recuperate up to two years worth of back pay, but it's not guaranteed she will regain all of that money, Commissioner of Labor Troy Seibel said.

Burns said he can't disclose how much Deegan would seek in damages, but the firing has "totally changed her life and impacted her in a very negative way."

"She had a career and a good reputation, and it was destroyed by her employer," he said.

Burns said he and Deegan are open to settlement discussions.

Board members of the LEC and commissioners of Ramsey County, where the jail is located, have said they have been advised to not discuss the case. Howard Swanson, who is representing the LEC in the case, did not immediately respond to messages from the Herald seeking comment.