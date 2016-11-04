According to dispatch, the squirrel bit someone sitting outside the building, and when the squirrel would not let go, the person then ran inside into an activity room.

Once inside the building, the squirrel went on a biting spree, which prompted a woman from inside to dial 911 for help.

"We had a squirrel that entered our building and it's in our activity room and it's jumping on people and biting them and scratching them," the woman told the dispatcher. "So we need help."

"OK, does anybody there need an ambulance to take them to the hospital?" the 911 dispatcher asked.

"I don't know if we need to go in an ambulance but we need some care for people here," the woman said. "It's still in there and the people are bleeding."

The dispatcher then asks the caller how many people were bitten by the squirrel.

"At least three or four, possible more," she told the dispatcher.

Brian Fawkes, a spokesman for Holiday Retirement, which manages Sterling Court retirement home, told the Washington Post that a resident captured the squirrel and threw it out the door. Fawkes said the condition of the squirrel is not known.

According to Fawkes, three people - two residents and a staff member - were injured in the attack. All three had to be taken to a local hospital and given rabies shots, where they were then released later in the day and are "fine," according to Fawkes.

According the CDC, squirrels are generally believed to pose little risk for rabies.