Public health care officials say there are far more victims of sexual assault that could benefit from seeking hospital care. The study surveyed victims between 2010 and 2014.

A 2005 Minnesota study found that only about 1 in 5 people who experience sexual assault seek medical care. The state does not have a single source for sexual assault data, the health department said in a news release.

“We want women and men to know that there are many health benefits to seeking hospital care after a sexual assault,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Ed Ehlinger. “Typically a trained nurse can provide medical help including medications to prevent infection, emergency contraception, treatment of injury and counseling about next steps.”

People ages 15 to 24 were the group most commonly treated at hospitals following sexual assaults, according to the new health department report.

The seven-county Twin Cities metro area had a higher five-year average of hospital-treated sexual assault at 31.8 cases per 100,000 people compared to the Greater Minnesota rate of 22.5 cases per 100,000.

“At the time of crisis, a rape victim needs compassionate, non-judgmental, confidential support,” said Jeanne Ronayne, executive director of the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault. “A sexual assault nurse examiner or other trained medical provider is someone a victim can turn to for informed care and support. It is important for victims to know they have a right to access a sexual assault examination at no cost regardless of whether they report the crime to police."