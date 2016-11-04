Nearly 200 workers signed a letter to lawmakers and the North Dakota Industrial Commission asking them to approve rules to ensure that "every pipeline is built to the same high standards as Dakota Access" in order to prevent environmental incidents that the workers say threaten the "future of our industry."

The Industrial Commission approved the proposed rules in June. The rules were set to take effect Oct. 1 but were delayed by the Legislature's Administrative Rules Committee in September for further review.

Department of Mineral Resources spokeswoman Alison Ritter said department staff have met with committee leadership to address concerns. Changes will need to be approved by the Industrial Commission at its meeting next week. It will then go back for legislative approval in December and possible implementation in January.

Kevin Pranis of LIUNA said there is concern changes could "water down" the rules, which the union felt were "sensible."

The workers argue that, in the absence of the new rules, a handful of problem operators will "ruin it for everyone else by building leaky pipelines that damage the state's natural resources and the reputation of our industry."

"I believe we still have a good set of rules," Ritter said in response, and the extra time allowed the department to "make sure we get it right" when it comes to regulation of what was previously a largely unregulated sector.

"I actually think they're better and they address our legislative concerns," Administrative Rules Committee Vice Chairman Kelly Armstrong, R-Dickinson, said.

Changes made were clarifying authority to regulate. Ritter said there were questions over whether the state could implement bonding requirements retroactively, whether berms could be required on existing sites and whether the state had authority to regulate natural gas gathering lines.

"Saltwater and crude oil gathering lines have posed a bigger threat; none of that's going to change," Ritter said of the rest of the rules.

Pranis said the letter was meant to show lawmakers that industry is serious about wanting these regulations to be approved as soon as possible in an effort to calm public concern over pipeline safety and prevent spills at smaller pipelines from influencing public opinion on larger transmission lines.

"As skilled workers who are making careers in the pipeline industry, we know that we can't afford any more delays. We're asking North Dakota's elected officials to listen to the voices of the men and women working in the trenches and implement the new rules without delay," the letter read.