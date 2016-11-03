Police, community searching for missing Minnesota teen

Jeremy Jourdain, 17, was last seen in the Nymore area Monday night and was reported missing Tuesday morning, according to Captain James Marcotte with the Bemidji Police Department. Police are now treating Jourdain as a missing person, Marcotte said.

"When we first got the report we treated it at a runaway case, and then when the missing did not show up then we have turned this into a missing persons case," Marcotte said. "That's why we're out here searching."

Law enforcement agencies, including the Bemidji Police Department and police reserves, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force are working out of a command unit at the Sanford Center and will continue to search at least until sundown Thursday.

The U.S. Border Patrol provided a helicopter that is being used in aerial searches and police have been conducting ground searches since Thursday morning.

"This allows us to look into the swamps, look into the lakes and things like that just to see if we can see anything," Marcotte said. "A lot of the Nymore area has been searched either by the missing's family or by law enforcement."

Jourdain's aunt, Alexandra Tanner, who raised him, has been searching for her nephew since Tuesday morning. On Thursday afternoon, Tanner was searching along Roosevelt Road Southeast with a group of volunteers.

Tanner said the search party has grown from 30 on Wednesday to more than 50 Thursday, including volunteers from the Cass Lake High School.

Tanner said she and the rest of Jourdain's family are sure that he has not run away, and that there has been no activity on any of his social media or online gaming accounts since he was last seen.

"This is very unlike him. He's a homebody, he doesn't like being away from home very long," Tanner said. "Maybe a night or so at a time. It's just not like him whatsoever to be gone without any contact with us."

Another of Jourdain's aunts, Nicole Buckanaga, also said he's "not the type" to run away.

"He has no reason to run away," Buckanaga said. "He's a very school-oriented, quiet young man...it's just really odd."

Buckanaga, Tanner and police are urging Nymore residents to search their outbuildings, cars and garages for Jourdain. Buckanaga said the family is concerned about hypothermia and is "bracing for the worst."

Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

If you have had contact with Jourdain since that time, or know his current whereabouts, police are asking that you contact the law enforcement center at (218) 333-9111.