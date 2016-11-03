State Republican Party mailers circulating in District 18 attacked Democratic Rep. Corey Mock for voting against an oil extraction tax overhaul passed in the 2015 session, a move the flier argued would have cost the state more than $300 million a year. A similar claim was made in District 42 mailers against Democratic incumbents.

Meanwhile, a mailer from the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party criticizes former Republican Rep. Curt Kreun for a vote in 2013 that it said would have reduced the oil extraction tax by 23 percent. Kreun now is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Mac Schneider for the District 42 seat.

The mailers signal a turn toward more negative campaigning in local legislative races in the lead-up to the election. The state Democratic Party's District 42 mailer includes Republican House candidate Emily O'Brien's mugshot from a July DUI arrest, and the state Republican mailer called Mock, a current District 42 representative, a "carpetbagger," a term for someone who runs for office in a place they have lived in only briefly, because he's now running in District 18.

Bo Wood, a UND political science professor, said "low-information races" such as state House and Senate contests don't receive as much scrutiny and attention as national races, meaning attack ads can be somewhat effective.

"If there was a lot of information already there about these candidates, then I would say they would be less likely to have any sort of an impact at this late stage because most people would have already made up their mind," he said. "And the truth is, negative stuff tends to stick in people's minds."

Oil taxes

Last year's vote to change the structure of the state oil extraction tax was one of the flashpoints of the legislative session, and it's coming up again this election cycle. The chairman of the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee and the state Tax Commissioner, both Republicans, participated in a press conference over the legislation Thursday.

Republican Gov. Jack Dalrymple signed off on legislation last year to reduce the oil extraction tax rate from 6.5 percent to 5 percent, but it allows the rate to rise to 6 percent if oil prices average above $90 a barrel for three straight months, according to Forum News Service. The legislation also eliminated price-based tax breaks, commonly referred to as "triggers," which supporters said would bring stability and predictability to oil tax revenues.

The change came as oil prices dropped, helping put pressure on state tax revenues.

All four Democratic incumbents in Grand Forks who are running again this year—Schneider and Sen. Connie Triplett along with Mock and Rep. Kylie Oversen—voted against the legislation, legally known as House Bill 1476, when it came up for final passage.

Sen. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, said Thursday the oil tax has been a "political hot potato" for the past three sessions.

"(Democrats) didn't want to fix the problem, they just wanted a football out there that they could just kick around," he said.

The state collected almost $362 million more in oil extraction taxes between February and October than it would have under the old tax structure, North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said. That money is used for property tax relief, water projects, education and other infrastructure needs, he said.

In an interview, Mock said the $300 million claim in the mailer targeting him was an effort to "change the narrative through an expensive direct mail marketing campaign." He said, based off of information from the Legislative Council, "the reduction alone in the extraction tax is costing the state of North Dakota roughly $13 million a month in lost revenue."

Schneider also cited that figure in arguing the other side is "fusing" what he called the "budget-busting" trigger and the oil extraction tax reduction together.

"There's absolutely no justification for cutting the oil extraction tax permanently by 23 percent," he said. "We didn't have to cut the top rate to eliminate the trigger."

But Cook defended the legislation and cited the downturn in North Dakota's oil industry as prices dropped over the past couple of years.

"We never will know, but you can bet that there would have been less rigs drilling out there today than there are today, you can bet that there'd be less people working, making income, paying income tax, less money spent," he said.

Cook said he didn't hear directly from the oil industry that that would have happened, but "common sense" would show what happens when taxes are high and prices are low.

Schneider countered that the 6.5 percent oil extraction rate was "not an impediment to the profitable development of our oil resources."

As for the District 42 mailer, Kreun did vote for a version of a bill to reduce the oil tax during the 2013 session, but he later voted with 70 of his colleagues to defeat House Bill 1234, according to online voting records.

In an interview, Kreun said the oil tax reduction was a "small part" of the bill.

"That's why you vote for a complete bill," he said. "If you want to pick every sentence apart in every bill, I guess we can go on forever."

Kreun was not in the Legislature last year but said he would have voted for the oil extraction tax change that ultimately passed into law.