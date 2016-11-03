ND troopers arrest protesters inside Capitol

The protesters were arrested as they sat in a prayer circle inside the Capitol's east entrance. They were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. They were led out of the building as they sang.

The Capitol's exterior doors were to be locked shortly before 4 p.m., according to an email from a legislator.

Protesters were also gathered in groups outside, including a group of about 50 clergy - many who had visited the protest camp earlier in the day.

Authorities have made more than 400 protest-related arrests so far linked to protests over the $3.8 billion pipeline, including 141 last Thursday as hundreds of officers using pepper spray, bean bag rounds and other less-than-lethal tactics evicted protesters from their camp on the pipeline company's property.

