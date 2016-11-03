Search
    Cyclist critically injured in Griggs County wreck

    By staff Today at 4:48 p.m.

    GRIGGS COUNTY-- A Cooperstown man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while riding his bicycle.

    Rick Rahlf, 52, was driving his Dodge Ram 1500 northbound on Griggs County County Road 19 near Cooperstown when he came upon a northbound bicycle ridden by 67-year-old Leslie Ronningen, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

    Rahlf attempted to brake and swerve to avoid the cyclist but was unsuccessful and struck Ronningen from behind, a news release stated.

    Ronningen was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fargo, where he is being treated for what officials describe as life-threatening injuries.

    No charges have been filed in the incident at this point.

