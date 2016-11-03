Shyanne Kelly DeCoteau, 21, was charged with child neglect, a Class C felony, and false reports to law enforcement, a misdemeanor in August. She was arrested on a warrant Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Gateway Drive in Grand Forks on Aug. 8 where DeCoteau and another woman told officers they had been in a fight with two other individuals in the parking lot and that they had been assaulted.

A subsequent investigation by police revealed this account to be false, the affidavit states. Police determined that the fight had occurred because of a disagreement that arose during a drug deal. It was also determined that DeCoteau had her child with her at the time, the affidavit states.

DeCoteau made her initial appearance Thursday in Grand Forks County District Court. She will be arraigned on Dec. 7.