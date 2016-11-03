Search
    AARP seeking volunteer tax aides

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 2:53 p.m.

    AARP Foundation is looking for volunteers in North Dakota to work for the Tax-Aide Program, a free tax assistance and preparation program for taxpayers with low-to-moderate income.

    Volunteers will complete a tax preparation workshop, do not need any prior tax preparation experience and are preferred have computer skills. Volunteers will be asked to donate four hours a week for the 2017 tax season, Feb. 1 through April 15, though schedules are flexible. For more information, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide of call the North Dakota toll free office: 1-866-554-5383.

