David Joe Rodriguez, 37, faces three felony drug charges, including third-degree possession of a controlled substance within a prohibited zone, after a traffic stop near East Grand Forks Senior High School Tuesday. He was also charged with driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

According to a criminal complaint, an East Grand Forks Police Department officer pulled Rodriguez over in the 200 block of 17th Street Northwest Tuesday for not wearing a seatbelt and lack of a license plate.

Once stopped, the officer detected an odor of drugs and was given permission to search the vehicle by Rodriguez, the complaint states. The search revealed a pipe with suspected marijuana, a black bag with two digital weight scales with white residue on them and several "designer baggies" also with white residue.

Rodriguez and a passenger were taken into custody and his vehicle was impounded. The passenger was not charged in the incident.

Further searching of the vehicle revealed a vial of white residue and two syringes, the complaint states.

In discussions with officers, Rodriguez said the scales and syringes were not his.

Court documents show Rodriguez was found to be in possession of drugs during a May welfare check conducted at his home by Polk County social workers and East Grand Forks police. He was not charged in that incident, according to Lt. Rodney Hajicek.

"That incident put him on officers' radar," Hajicek said.

Rodriguez had his first appearance Thursday morning. If convicted, he could face 20 years in prison.