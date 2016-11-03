RiverView to host annual Philanthropy Day
RiverView Foundation will observe Annual Philanthropy Day Nov. 15. The day will include a Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon at Heritage Hallway at the Crookston campus, 323 S. Minnesota St.
The public can find free wellness information about RiverView services for nutrition, acupuncture, osteoporosis, rehab services and alcohol and drug addiction. Free screenings will include blood pressure checks, blood sugar checks and bone density screens.
Attendees should enter the building through the main lobby on the south side.