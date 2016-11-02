"There wasn't all this paint and beautiful stuff, it was basically a shell," DeShazer said. "There weren't even studios yet, it was just a warehouse."

DeShazer played guitar in Mazarati, one of the many Prince-affiliated bands of the era. At the time, he said, Paisley Park was simply the place where they all rehearsed. "We were there 18 hours a day," he said. "If it wasn't us, it was the Time or it was Sheila E. We'd share a bucket of chicken. Prince didn't have a sound guy, he ran it himself.

"Back in those days, it was all so driven. It was, like, let's get it done. You had to make sacrifices for your career, and then come out looking like a star. We loved it."

DeShazer attended a private memorial service at Paisley Park shortly after Prince's death in April. On Wednesday, he joined a media tour when he returned for the first time since the recording studio and residence was reopened to the public as a museum and tribute to Prince.

"Wow," he said quietly as he entered. "Unbelievable," he later said. "So many mixed emotions," he added, clearly choked up. "You know, we're all still in a fog, but this puts a stamp on it."

It's likely many fans who tour Paisley Park will feel the same way as DeShazer, even if they never met, let alone worked with, the man born Prince Rogers Nelson. His spirit permeates every inch of the place, from the painting of his eyes gazing down on visitors as they enter, to the exotic scents from the incense and many candles that waft from each room.

Run by the team behind Elvis Presley's Graceland, Paisley Park was meant to make its debut as a museum a month ago, to coincide with the high-profile Prince tribute concert at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center. But a last-minute move by the Chanhassen City Council only allowed tours on a handful of dates before finally giving permission to open full-time last week.

As it turns out, there was an upside to the delay. Some fans from the initial tours reported a lack of clear signage and some confusion among staff and tour guides. The kinks seem to be worked out now, though, and visiting Paisley Park is a memorable and emotional experience.

A scaled-down replica of the building is the first thing that greets fans when they enter the venue and, as was widely reported, it does feature a small urn that holds Prince's remains. The main atrium is breathtaking, with white marble floors featuring Prince's symbol carved out in the center, skylights overhead and fluffy white clouds painted on the walls. Two cages on the second story house Prince's pair of pet doves, Majesty and Divinity. "The doves and I don't get along," DeShazer said with a laugh.

DeShazer confirmed what others close to Prince have said. He wanted Paisley Park to be open to the public. "I once asked him why he kept everything, and he said he wanted to be Elvis Presley," DeShazer said, while adding the Purple One would have never allowed such intimate access while he was still alive. "He was an introvert."

Throughout the venue, it's pretty clear which spaces Prince created himself and which ones were constructed after his death. Most amazing are the areas left largely untouched, with Prince's instruments, books and paperwork in plain view. The room devoted to "Purple Rain" feels like a museum and, indeed, was previously used as a dance studio, but a well-worn suitcase in the corner of his untouched office serves as an instant reminder that for all his fame and fortune, Prince was still just a human being, and this was the place he lived and worked.

One room features a video bay and an employee screening live Prince footage. Some modest shelves nearby hold dozens of sound effects CDs, a few DVDs, and VHS copies of "Woodstock," Prince's 1990 film "Graffiti Bridge" and "Saturday Night Live: The Best of Eddie Murphy."

The hangar-like soundstage area — where Prince often performed during last-minute, late-night parties — now holds several small stages, each with costumes and instruments from a different era. A video screen shows footage of Prince's final concert there, the autobiographical solo piano performance he had planned to take around the world.

The second floor is off limits to tours. DeShazer said there are numerous living spaces upstairs, almost like a small hotel. "Prince was a workaholic," he said. "If you were working with him, you weren't going home, you were staying here. When he wanted to record at 4 in the morning, it was time to record."

Born in Milwaukee, DeShazer moved to Minneapolis at the age of 19. He was in uptown Minneapolis, at the corner of Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street, when he met Prince. "I was surrounded by a bunch of people and I was signing autographs," he said. "I was no one, but I looked like David Bowie. Prince pulled up in his car and asked, 'Are you a star?' I said, 'Aren't we all?'" Prince not only befriended DeShazer, he took him in and invited him to join Mazarati with Revolution bassist Mark "Brownmark" Brown.

The son of a pastor, DeShazer grew up in the church, where he played the drums and organ during services. The music he was making with Mazarati, he said, clashed with his upbringing, so he adopted the stage name Tony Christian. "I changed it because I didn't want to dishonor my father; it wasn't for any other purpose."

Mazarati recorded its debut album in Los Angeles, where Prince was working on his own record, "Parade." One night, Prince came in with an acoustic guitar and played an early version of "Kiss," a song he wrote for the band. "It was almost Bob Dylan-ish," DeShazer said. "Prince said, 'See what you guys can do with this.' But nobody liked it, they thought it sounded like country music."

DeShazer, keyboardist Marvin "Marr Starr" Gunn and producer David Rivkin ended up sticking around and spending the night working up a new, more fleshed-out arrangement of the song. The next day, the trio returned to the studio to find Prince had already reclaimed "Kiss" and added his own vocals and guitar to the track. Prince did give Mazarati another song, "100 MPH," which blossomed into a hit, just not anywhere near the scale of "Kiss."

DeShazer and Gunn later formed the duo the Wild Pair and collaborated with Paula Abdul on her debut album, "Forever Your Girl," at Paisley Park, which by that point had working studio space up and running. They provided the vocals, credited to MC Skat Kat, on her hit "Opposites Attract."

After he visited Paisley Park on Wednesday, DeShazer revealed that he's gearing up for a tour he said will feature the Revolution, Sheila E. and Mazarati. "That will be the real Prince tribute concert," he said.

Reflecting on Prince's death, the museum and the many tributes, DeShazer said Prince was "probably up in heaven laughing at everybody. He was like that, a little quirky, very cynical, but cute."

He shared a story about Prince reading something the National Enquirer wrote about him. "He looked at me and said, 'I wish I was as crazy as this says I am.' That's when I learned not to let those stories get to you. (The tabloids) will go after your personal life; they don't care if you have kids, or a mother or father. You have to protect yourself and be very kind to other people."

DeShazer then paused, and sighed. "I miss him a lot."

IF YOU GO

What: Tours of Paisley Park, Prince's studio and residence

When: Thursdays through Sundays, with some Wednesdays

Where: Paisley Park, 7801 Audubon Road, Chanhassen

Tickets: $46 (self-guided tour) and $111.75 (VIP guided tour)

Information: www.officialpaisleypark.com