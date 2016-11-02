The commission approved a series of measures that allow the building’s construction north of Gateway Drive. Though final approval requires a City Council vote, the project received enthusiastic approval from City Council member Jeannie Mock, a commission member.

“It does look like a really cool facility, and it does seem like a really nice pairing for that green pulp project that’s supposed to go in that same area,” she said, referring to the forthcoming nearby straw pulp facility expected to generate about 30 jobs. “It sounds pretty exciting, to get that kind of industrial development.”

Though developers won’t say how much the project costs, Keshav Rajpal, a partner with Wisconsin-based BioMass Solutions, said the facility will host about 25 jobs and produce, on average, something around 10 million gallons of fuel each year. All with “feed stocks” -- principally, sugar beet tailings, Rajpal said.

“For us, we view this as a great entry point into the U.S. for this next-generation facility,” Rajpal said following the meeting.

Moments earlier, he had touted the location as a future “flagship” site, one close to a university and a healthy network of sugar beet production.

Developers are eyeing a location directly north of J.R. Simplot Co. at 3630 Gateway Drive. That would place it directly next to the facility Mock mentioned, which would process straw pulp for the production of various cardboard or paper products, like pizza boxes.

The facility recently grabbed headlines when developers successfully applied for $84,000 in state funding to help with engineering on the project, and according to materials Rajpal presented at the meeting, construction could begin as soon as 2017, with plant operations beginning in 2018.

Keith Lund, vice president of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation, was present for the meeting as well, praising the project to the Herald shortly after the vote.

“We’ve been working with them for a couple of years, and they’re a great company to work with and make a significant investment in our community,” he said.

The items approved at the meeting include an annexation, a rezoning and a platting request, all of which need further approval by city leaders, and all of which must be approved before the City Council.

“There’s a lot of value here in general with the agricultural economy, and the bio-based economy that’s here. We’re looking to have a long-term relationship with the community,” Rajpal said.