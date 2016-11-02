Economic developer earns state recognition
Economic developer recognized
Dawn Keeley, has received the small business Economic Developer of the Year Award from the Department of Commerce, North Dakota Governor's Office and the Economic Development Association of North Dakota. Keeley is the executive director of the Red River Regional Council and has fostered 25 business development and expansion plans during her time as executive director.
Altru names director of safety
Altru Health System has announced Sheryl Austin as its new director of safety. Austin has more than 20 years of experience in safety, security, disaster preparedness and fraud prevention. Austin joined Altru as emergency preparedness manager in January of 2014.
S&S Promotional Group hires
S&S Promotional Group has added Ranita LaHaise to its sales team. LaHaise had more than 20 years of experience in sales and advertising before joining the company.