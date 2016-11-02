Economic developer earns state recognition

Altru names director of safety

Altru Health System has announced Sheryl Austin as its new director of safety. Austin has more than 20 years of experience in safety, security, disaster preparedness and fraud prevention. Austin joined Altru as emergency preparedness manager in January of 2014.

S&S Promotional Group hires

S&S Promotional Group has added Ranita LaHaise to its sales team. LaHaise had more than 20 years of experience in sales and advertising before joining the company.