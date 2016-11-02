Rose Greenberg, whose family shaped south Grand Forks, dies

Her husband, Art Greenberg, died March 14.

Greenberg, who was raised in Grand Forks, married Art Greenberg May 22, 1980. She was known as an active and lifelong member of United Lutheran Church, her obituary said. She also was known for her love of animals and for her collection of hats, with family stating she was rarely seen not wearing one.

"Her family, friends and pets were of great importance of her," the obituary stated. "It was not uncommon to find a dog at her side."

Memorial donations can be made to Circle of Friends Humane Society. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m., immediately followed by a celebration of life prayer service Friday at Amundson Funeral Home.

Her obituary, which was published in the Herald Wednesday, asked those who attend her service to "please wear your favorite hat in her honor, or grab one of hers off the hat rack as you walk in."

"In Rosie's words, 'that would be the cat's meow,' " the obituary stated.

Art Greenberg, who operated a large farm for several years southwest of Grand Forks, was responsible for the construction of Columbia Mall, which opened in 1978, as well as developing the surrounding area that includes Wal-Mart and businesses along 32nd Avenue South. He also sold land near Interstate 29, which would be used to build the Flying J truck stop and J.R. Simplot warehouses southwest of town.