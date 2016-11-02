Altru CEO Dave Molmen said the insurance plan, an accountable care organization (ACO) model called Altru & You with Medica, would direct resources toward encouraging customers to take measures to protect their health through activities such as exercise, smoking cessation and regular checkups with a doctor.

The hope, Molmen said, is to curb the "tradition" of insurance being used primarily by individuals already suffering from chronic or other serious illnesses.

Though that function of insurance will continue to be important, he said community health could be better served by delivering medical treatment and guidance before an illness develops.

"We're trying to get out there and encourage good health, good habits, trying to intervene early when health issues are arising," he said. "Our move toward developing an accountable care organization is part of that bigger strategy."

Molmen cited rising rates of obesity—and the illnesses related to that condition—as a specific area that could be addressed by a preemptive health care model with partnerships with fitness centers and other community promotions for healthy lifestyles.

The health care company's plan offered services beyond just subsidized gym memberships, such as online wellness and health coaching, said Kellee Fisk, chief of Altru human resources.

For the first time, the Altru employee plan will apply a surcharge for tobacco users beginning next year. Fisk said employees would voluntarily provide their tobacco-use status to Altru, which would in turn offer services to aid in quitting.

From there, employees would be charged an additional $25 each pay period—of which there are 26 per year—for as long as they continue to use tobacco.

"That's pretty standard for the insurance world, particularly for organizations who are self-insured and managing own costs," Fisk said.

Altru makes use of third-party administrators to process claims for its insurance system but pays out its own claims. As part of the switch to an ACO network, Fisk said Altru entered into partnership with Medica, a Minneapolis-based health insurer.

The health system previously worked with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota for plan administration.

Medica has been administering ACOs in the Minneapolis and Rochester, Minn., areas since 2012, Altru Chief Strategy Officer Dennis Reisnour said. Over the years those plans have been active, Reisnour said, they have been chosen by a majority of employees who have had ACO plans presented as an option.

Of those employees, 94 percent have been renewing their plan each year, he said.

"Members of ACOs are receiving more preventative care than members of other products, using emergency rooms less than other people, are more inclined to be using prescriptions as directed and are less likely to be readmitted to a hospital after being sent home," Reisnour said. "Those are things we're trying to bring to this population." The creation of the Altru's ACO was announced on April 16 and was made available for group purchasers on Aug. 1.

Molmer said the insurance plan has a service area that spans the northern Red River Valley in both North Dakota and Minnesota. The provider network includes every hospital in the region and "just about every doctor," Reisnour said.

If necessary levels of care are unavailable in the network, Reisnour said, patients are referred to the Mayo Clinic Care Network. So far, he added, the plan has established a presence among employers in Langdon, N.D., Fargo and Crookston. Reisnour anticipated a better picture of the total number of enrolled people going into next year will become more clear as the month goes on.