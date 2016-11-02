Port: Pollster says Trump at 50 percent in North Dakota, Clinton at 15
I had a conversation last night with a friend who does polling in North Dakota. He shared with me some numbers illustrating the North Dakota outlook on the presidential election.
He didn’t share with me any of the actual polling data, because he wasn’t at liberty to do so, so take these numbers with a grain of salt. But I am very familiar with this pollster’s body of work and trust that he’s telling me the truth, particularly because he doesn’t have any skin in the game as to the election outcome.
But your mileage will vary. We’ll find out what the actual numbers are next week.