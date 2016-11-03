17,000 at-risk turtles released into Amazon

On Sunday, Oct. 30, staff from Peru's National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State released some 17,000 baby turtles as part of an ongoing program.

The Taricaya were once in abundance along the Amazon but, due to development and logging in the region, their population numbers have been under pressure.

Peru's government has classified the animals as "vulnerable" and officials hope that the mass release of the turtles will give the area a population boost.