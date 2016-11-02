James Patrick Whalen, 41, has been charged with three counts of corruption of a minor and one count of sexual assault. One of the corruption of a minor charges is a Class B felony; the remaining charges are Class C felonies.

His Thursday final dispositional conference will encompass all of the charges. A final dispositional conference is a pre-trial hearing in which evidential merit is discussed. Typically, either a plea deal is reached or a trial date is formally set.

On March 2, Whalen was charged with one Class B felony count that accuses him of engaging in a sexual act with a minor student in rooms at Central High School, while the Class C felony accuses him of having sex with her at his Grand Forks home. Interviews with Whalen and the victim also indicate there were other encounters in Whalen's green Ford Expedition—in which Whalen kept pillows and blankets—on rural roads in Grand Forks and Polk counties, including near Kellys Slough and the English Coulee, according to court records.

Police have since searched Whalen's vehicle and iPhone, court records showed. Whalen sent the student a series of text messages "that were inappropriate and sexual in nature," investigators said in court documents.

Whalen resigned as a teacher from the Grand Forks School District on March 1.

On March 22, Whalen was charged with sexual assault and an additional corruption of a minor count, both Class C felonies, in a separate but related case.

A Grand Forks Police detective advised a Grand Forks Sheriff's Department investigator "there may have been criminal behaviors that occurred in Grand Forks County outside (police) jurisdiction," leading to these additional charges, according to a court document.

The latest corruption of a minor charge in North Dakota accuses Whalen of engaging in a sexual act with the student between November and December last year in his vehicle near the English Coulee diversion outside Grand Forks, according to court documents, while the sexual assault charge accuses him of having sexual contact with the student last November at Kellys Slough Wildlife Refuge.

Authorities in Minnesota also have charged Whalen with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents stated the victim was between 16 and 17 years old at the time of the alleged incidents and the accused is in a position of authority, a felony. Polk County charges were filed against Whalen in July after Grand Forks investigators told the Polk County Sheriff's Office some of the alleged sexual acts took place there.

Whalen will have an omnibus hearing Tuesday in Polk County. At omnibus hearings, probable cause is determined and trial preparations are made.

The Herald typically doesn't identify victims of sexual assault cases unless they wish to make their names public.